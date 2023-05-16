The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded in Woodlawn shooting

The man, 29, was driving with a 22-year-old woman when two men walked toward their car and began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, woman wounded in Woodlawn shooting
Flashing lights on a police vehicle

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting late Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Lemard Fields Durham, 29, was driving with a 22-year-old woman about 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when two men walked toward their car and began shooting, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the two in a crashed car, according to University of Chicago police, who responded to the scene blocks from campus.

Durham was shot in the upper back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the foot and buttock.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
2 seriously wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting
Sean Grusd, portrayed as a junior Bernie Madoff, could face 6 years for $23 million Chicago scam
South Elgin girl abducted in 2017 is found in North Carolina. ‘I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe.’
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman’s Virginia office
U.S. Virgin Islands seeks to subpoena Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
The Latest
An Illinois State Police squad car
News
2 seriously wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting
About 11:50 a.m., state troopers responded to I-290 near Cicero Avenue and found two people shot, according to Illinois State Police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sean Grusd leaving federal court in Chicago last month.
Chicago
Sean Grusd, portrayed as a junior Bernie Madoff, could face 6 years for $23 million Chicago scam
He lived the high life in the West Loop but now has pleaded guilty to fraud. Investor John Stafford III and real estate exec Patrick Buck are among those who say they were victims of his schemes.
By Frank Main
 
The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon gets two-game suspension
The WNBA says Hammon violated league and team respect in the workplace policies. The violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Dearica Hamby in connection with the player’s recent pregnancy. Hamby’s allegations were that she was bullied and manipulated for being pregnant.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson makes his inaugural address at Credit Union 1 Arena on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Columnists
Weighing ‘the soul of Chicago’
Mayor Brandon Johnson speculates on Chicago’s spirit
By Neil Steinberg
 
The NFL is taking another big step toward streaming by putting one of its playoff games exclusively on the Peacock streaming service.
Sports Media
NFL wild card game will stream exclusively on Peacock
The Peacock exclusive game on Jan. 13 would start at 8:15 or 8:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the markets of the two teams.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 