Man killed, woman wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting late Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Lemard Fields Durham, 29, was driving with a 22-year-old woman about 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when two men walked toward their car and began shooting, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the two in a crashed car, according to University of Chicago police, who responded to the scene blocks from campus.

Durham was shot in the upper back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the foot and buttock.

No arrests were reported.

