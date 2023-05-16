The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Man found shot to death in Portage Park

He was found in a car around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of North Kenton Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Monday night on the Northwest Side.

A man was found shot to death Monday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Officers found the man, 44, in a car around 11:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Kenton Avenue, Chicago police said. 

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

