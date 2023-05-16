Man found shot to death in Portage Park

A man was found shot to death Monday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.
Officers found the man, 44, in a car around 11:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Kenton Avenue, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
