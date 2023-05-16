The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

‘Mixed emotions’ for shooting victim Dakotah Earley after 2nd man charged in Lincoln Park robbery

“We are happy that this individual has been removed from our streets,” his mother Joy Dobbs said in a statement. “But it is also very hard for us to relive that day again.”

By  David Struett and Kade Heather
 Updated  
merlin_111350674.jpg

Dakotah Earley shares how the violent incident has changed his life during a press conference by Disparti Law Group announcing a lawsuit against the city on behalf of Dakotah Earley in February. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dakotah Earley, the culinary student shot three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park, feels “mixed emotions” after a second man was charged in the May 2022 attack, his mother said Tuesday.

“We are happy that this individual has been removed from our streets and will be held accountable for his role in the shooting,” his mother Joy Dobbs said in a statement. “But it is also very hard for us to relive that day again.”

The second suspect, who was 17 at the time of the May 6, 2022 attack, is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. Police have not released his name. He was scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.

Tyshon Brownlee, 20, was arrested about a week after the shooting and faces the same charges.

The two are accused of robbing Earley, then 23, of his phone after confronting him as he walked on a sidewalk at Webster and Wayne avenues around 3 a.m.

Earley was shot as tried to defend himself during a struggle with Brownlee, Cook County prosecutors have said. He was shot another two times.

EARLEY_021023_02.JPG

Joy Dobbs (left) and Dakotah Earley (right) listen to their attorneys speak about the incident during a press conference by Disparti Law Group announcing a lawsuit against the city on behalf of Dakotah Earley, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Earley spent four months in the hospital, undergoing several surgeries including a partial leg amputation, according to his family. His jaw was wired shut as doctors treated his wounds, and he could not speak for two months.

In a phone call Tuesday morning, Dobbs said her son continues to recover from the two gunshot wounds to his back and one to his head. Earley still uses a wheelchair, and has completed one of his last surgeries and continues physical therapy.

He remains “optimistic” despite his setbacks, Dobbs said.

Earley recently vacationed with his family in Georgia, his mother said. “He’s still the nicest person you’ll even meet,” Dobbs said. “Even after finding out the other person was caught, he was not angry or bitter about that.”

Dobbs said police have not told her if they’re still searching for additional suspects.

In February, Earley filed a federal lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department alleging the department’s new pursuit policy had hindered officers’ efforts to arrest the suspects for another crime before the attack.

Police had called off the pursuit of a stolen BMW linked to Brownlee about an hour before the robbery and shooting, according to an attorney representing Earley.

Contributing: Matthew Hendrickson

