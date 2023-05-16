Man fatally shot in Englewood

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 41, was standing on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Paulina Street about 4:10 p.m. when a black-colored Jeep approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

