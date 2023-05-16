The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Man fatally shot in Englewood

The man, 41, was in the 6000 block of South Paulina Street about 4:10 p.m. when a Jeep approached and someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot and killed May 16, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 41, was standing on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Paulina Street about 4:10 p.m. when a black-colored Jeep approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

