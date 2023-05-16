Boys, 12 and 16, wounded in shooting outside library in West Garfield Park

Two kids were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night outside a library in West Garfield Park.

The boys, 12 and 16, were shot about 5:40 p.m. in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road, near the Legler Regional Chicago Public Library, Chicago police said.

A security guard brought the 12-year-old boy inside the library, where he treated him for a gunshot wound to the lower back, police said. The boy was then taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

The other boy was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A man and a woman were taken into custody in connection with the shooting a few blocks away, police said. Charges were pending.

A weapon also was found at the shooting scene, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

