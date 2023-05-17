The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in East Side shooting

The man, 30, was near an alley in the 11200 block of South Avenue O when someone shot him in the back.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in East Side shooting
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the East Side neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was near an alley about 5:50 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Avenue O when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot outside Roseland violence prevention center run by Arne Duncan
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
Man fatally shot in Park Manor
Indiana man faces gun charge stemming from federal investigation after the killing of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston
Minnesota prosecutors drop sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
U.S. Supreme Court declines to temporarily halt Illinois assault weapons ban
The Latest
download__1_.jpg
Metro/State
Eighth person dies in I-55 pileup crash caused by dust storm
Ruth Rau, 81, of downstate Sorento, died Tuesday night at a hospital, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in September 2021.
Springfield
Bears finding it’ll take more than two-minute offense to win Springfield help for new stadium in Arlington Heights
State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, told lawmakers he needs more time — and more support — to clinch a deal that he says would freeze a property tax assessment for up to 40 years for the Arlington Heights stadium and create a $3 admission tax on all events held there.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A Chicago police officer wears pins with images of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston outside Trinity United Church of Christ before a funeral service for Officer Preston, Wednesday, May 17.
Editorials
Aréanah Preston: ‘Full of life, dreams, big goals’
The funeral for Officer Preston was, first and foremost, a tribute to her life. But it was also another grim reminder, as if Chicago needed one, of the work to be done to end gun violence in this city.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Eloy Jimenez after hitting a double against Tampa Bay on April 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez eyes quick return after appendectomy
Also in White Sox notebook: Davis Martin is out for the season and a Liam Hendriks update
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Eastern black rhinoceros Nakili was humanely euthanized at Brookfield Zoo due to kidney disease.
Suburban Chicago
Brookfield Zoo’s longtime resident black rhino euthanized due to kidney disease
Nakili, a 33-year-old pachyderm, was the oldest male eastern black rhino in an accredited North American zoo.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 