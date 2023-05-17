Man killed in East Side shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the East Side neighborhood.
The 30-year-old was near an alley about 5:50 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Avenue O when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Detectives were investigating.
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
Indiana man faces gun charge stemming from federal investigation after the killing of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston
The Latest
Ruth Rau, 81, of downstate Sorento, died Tuesday night at a hospital, Illinois State Police said.
Bears finding it’ll take more than two-minute offense to win Springfield help for new stadium in Arlington Heights
State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, told lawmakers he needs more time — and more support — to clinch a deal that he says would freeze a property tax assessment for up to 40 years for the Arlington Heights stadium and create a $3 admission tax on all events held there.
The funeral for Officer Preston was, first and foremost, a tribute to her life. But it was also another grim reminder, as if Chicago needed one, of the work to be done to end gun violence in this city.
Also in White Sox notebook: Davis Martin is out for the season and a Liam Hendriks update
Nakili, a 33-year-old pachyderm, was the oldest male eastern black rhino in an accredited North American zoo.