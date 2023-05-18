Chicago man faces murder charge in 2022 Maywood shooting

A Chicago man is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting last year in suburban Maywood.

Kevaughn Mickles, 19, was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who killed 33-year-old Xavier Harvey, according to the Maywood Police Department.

Harvey was found shot in his car on April 1, 2022, near 10th and Lexington Avenues, police said.

Mickles is facing one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Pezdek at 708-368-4131.

