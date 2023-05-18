The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Chicago man faces murder charge in 2022 Maywood shooting

Kevaughn Mickles, 19, was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who killed 33-year-old Xavier Harvey, according to the Maywood Police Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago man is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting last year in suburban Maywood.

Harvey was found shot in his car on April 1, 2022, near 10th and Lexington Avenues, police said.

Mickles is facing one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Pezdek at 708-368-4131.

