Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Fuller Park

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Thursday night in Fuller Park on the South Side.
Donnell Jamison was found between two houses about 7 p.m. in the 300 block of West 51st Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Jamison suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Belarusian community in Chicago, many who left their homeland because of political and economic reasons, plans to march in the Loop on Sunday.
Prosecutors didn’t explain why it took so long to bring charges in court, and a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office declined to clarify aspects of the state’s allegations or comment further on Friday.
Buffett was returning from a trip to the Bahamas when he stopped in Boston for a “check-up,” he said, after which he was hospitalized.
The team reinstated second baseman Nico Hoerner from the IL, selected outfielder Mike Tauchman and recalled first baseman Edwin Ríos.
SNEED EXCLUSIVE: St. Sabina pastor seeks methods of curbing the surge in gun violence that usually accompanies summer weather.