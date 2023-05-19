The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Fuller Park

Donnell Jamison was found between two houses about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 51st Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Thursday night in Fuller Park on the South Side.

Donnell Jamison was found between two houses about 7 p.m. in the 300 block of West 51st Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Jamison suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Zhanna Charniauskaya, a Belarusian living in exile outside of Chicago and the president of the Association of Belarusians in America, at an event meant to draw attention to political repression in Belarus. She and others will be marching Sunday, May 21, 2023 in downtown Chicago.
News
Chicagoans from Belarus plan march for political prisoners back home: ‘The machine of repression is working relentlessly’
The Belarusian community in Chicago, many who left their homeland because of political and economic reasons, plans to march in the Loop on Sunday.
By Michael Loria
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Woman charged with murder 2 years after fatal shooting of man who fought with her son, drove on her lawn
Prosecutors didn’t explain why it took so long to bring charges in court, and a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office declined to clarify aspects of the state’s allegations or comment further on Friday.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Jimmy Buffett chats with the Chicago Sun-Times about his upcoming stage musical “Margaritaville” at the Broadway Playhouse on Monday, July 17, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Music
Jimmy Buffett hospitalized for ‘issues that need immediate attention’
Buffett was returning from a trip to the Bahamas when he stopped in Boston for a “check-up,” he said, after which he was hospitalized.
By USA TODAY
 
Cubs
Cubs DFA Eric Hosmer, option Keegan Thompson, put Cody Bellinger on IL in surge of roster moves
The team reinstated second baseman Nico Hoerner from the IL, selected outfielder Mike Tauchman and recalled first baseman Edwin Ríos.
By Maddie Lee
 
Columnists
Michael Pfleger wants houses of worship to provide youth programs or lose tax exemption
SNEED EXCLUSIVE: St. Sabina pastor seeks methods of curbing the surge in gun violence that usually accompanies summer weather.
By Michael Sneed
 