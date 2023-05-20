Three people shot in Woodlawn

Three people were wounded in a Woodlawn shooting early Saturday, police said.
Two men and a woman were in a car in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain shortly before 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
The men, ages 42 and 43, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where they were both listed in good condition.
The woman, 29, suffered a graze wound to the face and declined medical attention on the scene.
The victims refused to answer questions about the incident and weren’t cooperating with police, according to the department.
No one was in custody as detectives investigated.
Woman charged with murder 2 years after fatal shooting of man who fought with her son, drove on her lawn
The Latest
The 17-year-old boy was in good condition after being shot on the left side of the head, police said.
The boy was shot by someone in a white hooded sweatshirt, police said.
Adding more toll lanes would likely make traffic and pollution worse. Transportation planners should be focusing on clean air, reviving public transit and finding other low-cost alternatives to driving.
The NBA Draft is still a month away, but the speculation after No. 1 has already started. Does Brandon Miller go No. 2? Does Portland stay the course at No. 3 or trade the pick? What Bulls fans know is as of now there isn’t a lot to see.
Also: Who’s going to win it all in the NBA and the NHL?