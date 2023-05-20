Three people shot in Woodlawn

Three people were wounded in a Woodlawn shooting early Saturday, police said.

Two men and a woman were in a car in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain shortly before 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

The men, ages 42 and 43, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where they were both listed in good condition.

The woman, 29, suffered a graze wound to the face and declined medical attention on the scene.

The victims refused to answer questions about the incident and weren’t cooperating with police, according to the department.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.

