Saturday, May 20, 2023
Boy, 17, fatally shot in North Lawndale

The boy was shot by someone in a white hooded sweatshirt, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was slain early Saturday in North Lawndale.

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in North Lawndale early Saturday, police said.

He was walking on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Pulaski Road just after 2:20 a.m. when a male in a white hooded sweatshirt fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died of gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

