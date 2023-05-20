Boy, 17, fatally shot in North Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in North Lawndale early Saturday, police said.
He was walking on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Pulaski Road just after 2:20 a.m. when a male in a white hooded sweatshirt fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died of gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest, police said.
No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.
Woman charged with murder 2 years after fatal shooting of man who fought with her son, drove on her lawn
The Latest
The 17-year-old boy was in good condition after being shot on the left side of the head, police said.
Two men and a woman were in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue when gunfire erupted about 1:30 a.m.
Adding more toll lanes would likely make traffic and pollution worse. Transportation planners should be focusing on clean air, reviving public transit and finding other low-cost alternatives to driving.
The NBA Draft is still a month away, but the speculation after No. 1 has already started. Does Brandon Miller go No. 2? Does Portland stay the course at No. 3 or trade the pick? What Bulls fans know is as of now there isn’t a lot to see.
Also: Who’s going to win it all in the NBA and the NHL?