Man killed in Little Italy shooting

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Terrence Burrell, 33, was shot in the 1000 block of West 14th Street about 7:45 a.m. when he was shot, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Burrell was pronounced dead hours after the shooting, the medical examiner’s office said.

Police couldn’t immediately provide details on the attack.

