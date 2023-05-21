The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 21, 2023
17-year-old girl shot in Lincoln Park

A teen was riding in a car about 7 p.m. Sunday when she was shot in the 1700 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. She was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The girl was riding in a car in the 1700 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone shot at her about 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.

She was struck in the lower back and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The case is under investigation.

The Latest
Hiroshima Hosts G7 Summit
Columnists
5 takeaways on the looming debt ceiling deadline crisis
Illinois House Democrats are divided over whether President Biden should invoke the 14th Amendment to let the federal government borrow money over the debt limit. GOP pushing for work requirements for public benefits.
By Lynn Sweet
 
2023 PGA Championship - Final Round
Golf
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA
Koepka ran off three quick birdies early, never lost the lead amid a gritty fight from Viktor Hovland and closed with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs gets picked off in the top of the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cubs lost 2-1.
Cubs
‘Got to be better’: Brutal road trip drops Cubs below Cardinals in NL Central standings
The Cubs went 2-7 in Minnesota, Houston and Philadelphia.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screenshot_2023_05_21_at_5.56.21_PM.png
Crime
Chicago man charged with attempted kidnapping of woman in Evanston
James Saye, 28, was taken into custody Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to force a woman into his car in the 600 block of University Place, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Man dead, 2 teens hurt in hand grenade explosion in Northwest Indiana home
A hand grenade was found in a Northwest Indiana home and someone reportedly pulled the pin on the device, causing it to detonate, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 