17-year-old girl shot in Lincoln Park

A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
The girl was riding in a car in the 1700 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone shot at her about 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.
She was struck in the lower back and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
The case is under investigation.
Man who shot teens outside West Side library was held by witnesses until police arrived: prosecutors
The Latest
Illinois House Democrats are divided over whether President Biden should invoke the 14th Amendment to let the federal government borrow money over the debt limit. GOP pushing for work requirements for public benefits.
Koepka ran off three quick birdies early, never lost the lead amid a gritty fight from Viktor Hovland and closed with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory.
The Cubs went 2-7 in Minnesota, Houston and Philadelphia.
James Saye, 28, was taken into custody Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to force a woman into his car in the 600 block of University Place, police said.
A hand grenade was found in a Northwest Indiana home and someone reportedly pulled the pin on the device, causing it to detonate, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.