Driver flees after hitting Chicago police car in Austin

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after a driver struck their squad car Monday night in Austin and then fled.
The officers were driving north in the 4900 block of West North Avenue when a black sedan hit them at an intersection, knocking the squad car into a Mazda sedan, Chicago police said.
The driver of the black sedan fled south on North Lamon Avenue, according to police.
The officers were taken to a hospital and treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
A man and two women in the Mazda sedan were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were all listed in good condition, police said.
