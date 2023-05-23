The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Northwestern University student shot in Rogers Park

The woman, 19, was shot in Willye White Park and was taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Northwestern University student shot in Rogers Park
Police_Tape_3_copy.jpeg

A Northwestern University student was shot and wounded as she walked through Willye White Park in Rogers Park Monday night.

The woman, 19, was hit in the abdomen and chest and was taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital, according to police.

The woman was walking in the park with someone when she was shot, according to Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), who said they were not the intended targets.

“Turning our park into a shooting gallery is completely unacceptable and we will be working closely with violence prevention teams and the police to prevent it from happening again,” Hidden said in a statement. “Additional patrols will be in the area for the next several days and the Memorial Day holiday.”

The Rogers Park police district has seen an increase in both shootings and homicides this year, according to police data. Homicides have risen 150% compared to last year, from 2 to 5. Shootings have climbed by 23%, from 13 to at least 19.

Across the city, homicides are down 7% from last year, shootings down 9%.

Next Up In Crime
Father charged with leaving 6 kids inside hot van in Maine Township
Driver flees after hitting Chicago police car in Austin
Whole Foods in Evanston evacuated after bomb threat
3 men cut hole in wall, rob Oak Lawn jewelry store and beat owner
15-year-old boy killed, 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting
Video released showing break-in at post office in Thompson Center
The Latest
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) spars with Mayor Lori Lightfoot at May 2019 City Council meeting.
City Hall
Brandon Johnson’s first City Council meeting certain to be tamer than Lightfoot’s
Senior adviser Jason Lee said the mayor has been doing some rehearsing to make sure he’s comfortable with the gavel in his hand and running the meeting smoothly.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Jane Byrne Interchange — a full city block of highway congestion in the heart of the city.
Columnists
Honor Jane Byrne on her 90th birthday by taking the train
Naming a congested highway interchange after Chicago’s first female mayor is a dubious tribute.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Jim O’Neil holds a surprise catch, a tiger muskie caught while bass fishing in southern Cook County. Provided photo
Sports
Chicago fishing: Many options for Memorial Day weekend
Many options for fishing around the Memorial Day weekend lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Outdoor dining is allowed on a stretch of Clark Street in River North through Nov. 18.
City Hall
Johnson forges compromise to expand outdoor dining in Chicago
The new mayor is reviving former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to make permanent an expanded outdoor dining program that helped restaurants and bars get through the pandemic. But he’s doing it in a way that preserves input from the local City Council member.
By Fran Spielman
 
Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, answers questions during a news conference, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
Business
Ford to keep AM radio on 2024 models; will restore AM on 2 electric vehicles from 2023
The move comes after a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require AM in new vehicles at no additional cost.
By Associated Press
 