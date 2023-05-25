Man fatally shot in Englewood home

A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.
The 29-year-old was inside a home about 11:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Green Street when someone he knew fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Area One detectives were investigating.
