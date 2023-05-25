The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally shot in Englewood home

The 29-year-old was in a home around 11:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Green Street when someone he knew fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Englewood.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was inside a home about 11:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Green Street when someone he knew fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area One detectives were investigating.

