The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Ex-CPD boss scares off would-be robbers targeting daughter outside Chatham home

The attempted robbery on Memorial Day happened a year after former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard was shot with a paintball gun in his front yard.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Ex-CPD boss scares off would-be robbers targeting daughter outside Chatham home
Chicago Police Interim Supt. Terry Hillard in a 2011 photo.

Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard speaking in 2011. Hillard served as chief of the Chicago Police Department from 1998 to 2003.

Sun-Times file

Former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard scared off a group of would-be robbers who approached his daughter outside his Chatham home early on Memorial Day, exactly a year after Hillard was targeted in a paintball attack in his front yard.

Hillard’s daughter, a 47-year-old police sergeant, was getting into a car about 4:25 a.m. Monday when another vehicle pulled up, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source, who identified her as the target of the attack.

She was then approached by three males, at least one of whom was armed and ordered her to get out of the car, police said.

Related

Hillard was looking out his window and saw the attempted robbery unfolding, then snapped into action and ran out of his home “yelling and screaming,” the source said. That’s when the suspects got in their vehicle and drove off. 

Hillard’s daughter had explained to the suspects that she was merely trying to get to work, and they apologized before fleeing, police said. She was wearing a police uniform that was partially covered, and it was unclear whether the suspects realized she was a member of the department, the source said. 

No one was hurt, and no property was reported stolen, police said. 

Related

Hillard didn’t respond to a request for comment. 

On May 29, 2022, a day before Memorial Day, Hillard was shot in the chest with a paintball gun as he watered his front yard. 

Video of the attack obtained by the Sun-Times showed someone open fire from the front passenger-side of a car, striking Hillard and sending him falling onto a well-manicured lawn. Two teenage boys, then ages 16 and 17, were arrested and charged, police later reported.

The attempted robbery occurred just weeks after Officer Aréanah Preston was shot and killed outside her home in Avalon Park, about a mile and a half from where Hillard’s daughter was targeted. Preston was wearing her uniform and returning from work when a group of at least four teens allegedly tried to rob her, setting off an exchange of gunfire that ended with Preston having her gun stolen. 

Four teens were charged in Preston’s killing and have been denied bail. 

Next Up In Crime
Mayor stands by top cop after most violent Memorial Day weekend in 7 years
Friends plead, ‘Hang on Billy, stay with me Billy’ after man fatally shot in Lake View
Neighbor of Mayor Brandon Johnson accused of killing woman, hiding body in alley
Convicted Starved Rock killer’s 1960 confession shows he did it, special prosecutor says
11 killed, 48 wounded in Memorial Day weekend violence in Chicago
Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson (left) listens to interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller at a news conference on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
City Hall
Mayor stands by top cop after most violent Memorial Day weekend in 7 years
That level of violence — the most shooting victims since 2016 — was “intolerable,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said Tuesday.
By Fran Spielman and David Struett
 
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. The Carter family shared news that Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Center announced Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File) ORG XMIT: NYAB213
Nation/World
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Rosalynn Carter, 95, is resting at home with her husband of nearly 77 years, the Carter Center announced. Jimmy Carter, 98, has been receiving hospice care since February.
By Bill Barrow | Associated Press
 
Liam Hendriks yells after pitching in the eighth inning Monday, May 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP)
White Sox
Emotional night to remember was also ‘frustrating’ for White Sox’ Liam Hendriks
“If I didn’t give up two runs, that’s a tie game,” Liam Hendriks said. “We are looking at a chance to win and continuing to play.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
image000000.jpg
Crime
Friends plead, ‘Hang on Billy, stay with me Billy’ after man fatally shot in Lake View
William Hair, 35, was gunned down early Saturday in the 500 block of West Surf Street in Lake View — one of at least three shootings in the neighborhood over the Memorial Day weekend.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Lisa Rezin (from left) with daughters Ashlee Rezin and Dawn Baxter.
Columnists
Love, luck, loss: How Lisa Rezin lived is a lesson for all of us
Michigan woman showered her family with love.
By Neil Steinberg
 