Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Retired Chicago cop grazed in shootout with carjacker, police say

The former officer, 78, tried stopping a person from carjacking his neighbor in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A retired Chicago cop was grazed in a shootout with a carjacker early Wednesday in Austin, police said.

The 78-year-old former officer tried stopping a person from carjacking his neighbor about 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, exchanging gunfire with him, Chicago police said.

The retired cop was grazed in the left thumb and taken to a hospital in good condition, according to police. His neighbor, a 52-year-old man, wasn’t injured.

The carjacker drove away in the 52-year-old man’s Jeep and crashed it into a parked car in the 600 block of North Waller Avenue, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

