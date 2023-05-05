Man charged with fatal stabbing in Englewood apartment

A man was charged with allegedly fatally stabbing another man in an Englewood apartment.

Rodney Crowder Jr., 28, was charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

About 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Rodney Crowder Sr., 48, was found face-down in a bed with a stab wound to his chest in an apartment in the 6000 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He died from asphyxia, strangulation and a stab wound, according to autopsy reports.

Crowder Jr. was arrested on the same block about 20 minutes after the stabbing, police said.

A police department spokesperson couldn’t confirm whether Crowder Jr. and Crowder Sr. were father and son.

Crowder Jr. was expected to appear in court Tuesday.