Man found shot and killed in Englewood

A man was shot to death Friday night in Englewood.
Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the man, 26, unresponsive on the ground about 9:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken with multiple gunshot wounds to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
