Friday, May 5, 2023
Man found shot and killed in Englewood

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the man, 26, unresponsive on the ground in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.

A man was shot to death Friday night in Englewood.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the man, 26, unresponsive on the ground about 9:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken with multiple gunshot wounds to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

