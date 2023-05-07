The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police officer responding to burglary call in Woodlawn is wounded in knife attack

The officer was at a home where a break-in was reported in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue. He suffered minor cuts and was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago police officer responding to burglary call in Woodlawn is wounded in knife attack
police_lights4.png

File photo

A Chicago police officer was wounded Sunday by a home intruder wielding a knife in Woodlawn.

Officers responded to a person calling for help about 12:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue, where they found a 56-year-old man inside a home trying to take items, Chicago police said.

The man approached the officers wielding a knife, leading to one officer suffering small cuts to the head, bicep and forearm, police said.

The officer, whose age wasn’t released, was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

The attacker was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Next Up In Crime
Police continue search for gunman who killed off-duty officer on South Side
Top cop’s wife coached slain officer’s high school cheerleading team: ‘She did not deserve this’
Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Avalon Park always wanted to be a cop, father says
Man found shot and killed in Englewood
Man fatally shot while loading groceries in West Englewood
Man charged with fatal stabbing in Englewood apartment
The Latest
Screenshot_2023_05_07_at_6.04.30_PM.png
Cubs
Cardinals’ Tommy Edman knew Nico Hoerner could lead off — from personal experience
Hoerner replaced Edman at shortstop after his freshman season at Stanford. Hoerner entered Sunday with a 89.5% contact rate and an 11% strikeout rate, according to Fangraphs.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Gavin Sheets homered for the Sox in an 11-run inning Sunday. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox rout Reds 17-4, win second series in row
White Sox score 11 runs in third inning
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lance Lynn of the White Sox reacts after recording an out in Toronto. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox lean on leaders in difficult times
White Sox leaders come in various forms. “Some people have it, some don’t,” Lance Lynn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Blink_182_05062023_7.jpg
Music
Blink-182 at United Center: Hitmaking lineup reunites, older but no more mature
Chemistry of pop punk trio’s ’90s heyday remains as guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge rejoins the band.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs
Cubs react to Willson Contreras being relieved of catching duties by Cardinals
“There are some guys who have been there a really long time working with Yadi [Molina],” manager David Ross said. “Going about things differently sometimes doesn’t go smoothly.”
By Steve Greenberg
 