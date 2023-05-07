Chicago police officer responding to burglary call in Woodlawn is wounded in knife attack
The officer was at a home where a break-in was reported in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue. He suffered minor cuts and was hospitalized in good condition.
A Chicago police officer was wounded Sunday by a home intruder wielding a knife in Woodlawn.
Officers responded to a person calling for help about 12:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue, where they found a 56-year-old man inside a home trying to take items, Chicago police said.
The man approached the officers wielding a knife, leading to one officer suffering small cuts to the head, bicep and forearm, police said.
The officer, whose age wasn’t released, was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.
The attacker was taken into custody, and charges are pending.
The Latest
Hoerner replaced Edman at shortstop after his freshman season at Stanford. Hoerner entered Sunday with a 89.5% contact rate and an 11% strikeout rate, according to Fangraphs.
White Sox score 11 runs in third inning
White Sox leaders come in various forms. “Some people have it, some don’t,” Lance Lynn said.
Chemistry of pop punk trio’s ’90s heyday remains as guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge rejoins the band.
“There are some guys who have been there a really long time working with Yadi [Molina],” manager David Ross said. “Going about things differently sometimes doesn’t go smoothly.”