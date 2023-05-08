The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Suspect held in New Orleans shooting that wounded Terri Hemmert’s friend

Authorities in Houston arrest Kyron Fadande, 22, in the April 28 shooting. A waiter was killed and a woman in the Chicago radio personality’s party was struck in the back.

By  Associated Press
   
NEW ORLEANS — A suspect was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting outside a popular New Orleans restaurant that left a waiter dead and a friend of Chicago radio personality Terri Hemmert wounded, police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident in Houston by U.S. marshals with aid from the New Orleans Police Department. He was identified as Kyron Fadande, 22. He was to be extradited to face charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting occurred outside Mandina’s Restaurant on April 28, as thousands were in town for the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. A waiter, Hilbert Walker III, 23, was killed.

The tourist from Chicago was part of a group that traveled to New Orleans to celebrate Hemmert’s birthday. The group was sitting inside the restaurant when the friend was wounded by the gunfire.

Hemmert wrote about the harrowing experience on Facebook.

“Twenty-eight of my precious friends were hitting the floor,” Hemmert wrote. “I looked to my right. Two very special women were on the floor by my feet. There was blood. And a bullet hole on the wall. Two inches from me. And a bullet in my friend’s back. It was surreal. But it was real. Only too real.

“Someone died. Nobody we knew. But somebody’s son. Somebody’s brother. I will spare you some details, but the point here is that when you get tired of hearing about these shootings think again.”

Online records were not yet available on the arrest, and it was unclear if Fadande had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

