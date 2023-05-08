The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Crime News Chicago

String of armed robberies reported on West, Northwest Sides

Three to five gunmen exited a car, approached victims and stole their property before fleeing, police said. A total of 12 robberies were reported Saturday and Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE String of armed robberies reported on West, Northwest Sides
Flashing lights on a police vehicle

Adobe Stock Photo

A group of gunmen committed a pair of robbery sprees Saturday and Monday mornings on the West and Northwest Sides, police said.

The three to five males exited a car, approached victims, stole their property and fled, then repeated within minutes, Chicago police said. 

The suspects were described by police as Black males between 15 and 25 years old who wore masks and dark clothing They were known to be traveling in a black Kia SUV with Florida license plates, police said.

According to police, the 12 robberies occurred:

  • 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West 27th Street
  • 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue
  • 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue
  • 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of South Christiana Avenue
  • 6 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North Hamlin Avenue
  • 6:35 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of West 26th Street
  • 6:20 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of West 24th Street
  • 6:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Central Park Boulevard
  • 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Springfield Avenue
  • 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue
  • 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of North Kamerling Avenue
  • 6:50 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of West Potomac Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8253.

Next Up In Crime
Motorist in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
Chicago plumber pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 riot
Suspect held in New Orleans shooting that wounded Terri Hemmert’s friend
Why did it take Chicago cops more than 30 minutes to find a fatally wounded officer?
Waukegan volleyball coach fatally shot while driving
5 suspects in custody in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston
The Latest
Poster boards regarding George Alvarez stand during a news conference on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Brownsville, Texas. The driver of an SUV that crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday. Authorities believe Alvarez lost control after running a red light Sunday morning and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)
Nation/World
Motorist in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
An SUV driver in Brownsville, Texas, ran a red light Sunday and plowed into a group of immigrants. Eight people died, and 12 people were critically injured.
By Associated Press
 
Cubs utility player Christopher Morel posted a 1.156 OPS in Triple-A to begin the season. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs recall Christopher Morel from Triple-A Iowa, option Nelson Velazquez
Nico Hoerner left the game Monday with hamstring tightness as the Cubs dropped the series opener to the Cardinals.
By Maddie Lee
 
Obit_Grace_Bumbry.jpg
Obituaries
Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival, dies at 86
Grace Bumbry was part of generation of acclaimed Black opera singers that included Leontyne Price, Shirley Verrett, George Shirley, Reri Grist and Martina Arroyo.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol removes pitcher Aaron Bummer from the game Monday against the Royals. (AP)
Last-place Royals hand White Sox 12-5 loss in Pedro Grifol’s homecoming
Dylan Cease’s ERA climbs to 5.58 after allowing seven runs on nine hits as White Sox fall to 12-24.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The cow that led several police agencies on a scramble last month through neighborhoods in Park Ridge and Niles after a butchered senior school prank now has a name: Blossom.
Suburban Chicago
Heifer that escaped school prank in Niles is named Blossom
The heifer was part of a high school prank gone wrong last month, police said. She was found wandering in a neighbor’s backyard. A shelter held a raffle to pick a name.
By Kade Heather
 