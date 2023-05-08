String of armed robberies reported on West, Northwest Sides

A group of gunmen committed a pair of robbery sprees Saturday and Monday mornings on the West and Northwest Sides, police said.

The three to five males exited a car, approached victims, stole their property and fled, then repeated within minutes, Chicago police said.

The suspects were described by police as Black males between 15 and 25 years old who wore masks and dark clothing They were known to be traveling in a black Kia SUV with Florida license plates, police said.

According to police, the 12 robberies occurred:



5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West 27th Street

5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue

5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue

5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of South Christiana Avenue

6 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North Hamlin Avenue

6:35 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of West 26th Street

6:20 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of West 24th Street

6:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Central Park Boulevard

6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Springfield Avenue

6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue

6:45 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of North Kamerling Avenue

6:50 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of West Potomac Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8253.

