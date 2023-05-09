The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Woman killed, 13-year-old boy wounded in Near West Side shooting

They were sitting in a car in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was killed and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday on the Near West Side.

The two were sitting in a car about 5:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died, police said.

The boy was struck in the ear and was taken to Rush Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said. His condition was not available.

No arrests were reported.

