Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed in Loop; person in custody

The man, whose age wasn’t released, was attacked by a person with a sharp object in the 300 block of South State Street at Van Buren.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday in the Loop.

He was in the 300 block of South State Street about 8:20 p.m. when a person attacked him with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

The man was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His age and the level of his injuries weren’t released.

The suspect was taken into custody after witnesses gave police a description of the attacker.

Charges were pending.

