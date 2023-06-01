The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old shot, wounded in Englewood

A teen was standing near the street in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Englewood.

The boy was standing near the street in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue when he was shot in the leg about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

