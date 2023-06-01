7 hospitalized — including 3 Chicago police officers — in Fuller Park shooting

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left seven people, including three police officers, hospitalized Thursday night in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 4100 block of South Wells Street about 8:20 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three police officers and two civilians were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, Chicago fire officials said. Two others were taken to the same hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Police were looking over a large crime scene. Yellow tape blocked off Wells Street from 43rd to Root Street.

The owner of a liquor store nearby said his surveillance cameras captured people running after shots were fired, and police converging on the area. The owner said shootings do happen somewhat often in the area, “but it’s actually been pretty good lately.”

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability also responded to the scene.

COPA is responding to an officer-involved shooting near the 4100 block of South Wells. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) June 2, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

