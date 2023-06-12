Man fatally shot in Lawndale

A man was shot to death Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.
The man, 38, was standing outside in the 1000 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone fired shots about 11 a.m., Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The gunman was seen running southbound from the scene, according to police.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Latest
STEM learning does not only have to come from organized programs, writes an executive from a science education business. It can also come in the form of unstructured activities like a visit to a museum, a nature hike or at-home experiments.
The Cook County Board will be asked to sign off on an identical $7.25 million settlement to compensate Arthur Brown for alleged prosecutorial misconduct, according to his attorney.
“While many were able to enjoy their weekend safely, we do understand, as always, there’s more work to do,” Interim Chicago police Supt. Fred Waller said outside the Humboldt Park field house.
Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge announced Monday that they have taken over the awards show from the scandal- plagued HFPA.
With Liam Hendriks on the injured list, the White Sox bullpen braces for a tough stretch.