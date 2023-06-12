Man fatally shot in Lawndale

A man was shot to death Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 38, was standing outside in the 1000 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone fired shots about 11 a.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunman was seen running southbound from the scene, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

