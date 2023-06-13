The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man wounded in Libertyville road rage shooting

Police responded to a call of a man who said he was shot at Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue. The gunman fled. The man was treated for a wound to the leg.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man wounded in Libertyville road rage shooting
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A motorist was wounded Tuesday in a road-rage shooting in Libertyville, police said.

Police responded after the man, 32, called and said he was shot during a road rage incident about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff.

The victim told police he may have cut off another driver, who then drove alongside him before firing shots.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to all federal charges in classified documents case
Missing Logan Square woman found safe
9 officers had to subdue drunken driver after crash that killed teen couple, prosecutor says
Charges pending after pedestrian struck by driver who then hit parked cars near Gold Coast
Man, 30, fatally shot in North Lawndale alley
Stolen car rams fire hydrant in Englewood, critically injuring 5 teens
The Latest
Former US President Donald Trump departs following his appearance at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse, in Miami, Florida, on June 13, 2023. Trump appeared in court in Miami for an arraignment regarding 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nation/World
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to all federal charges in classified documents case
Donald Trump becomes the first former president to face a judge on federal charges that he kept secret government documents after leaving office and refused to return them.
By Eric Tucker | Associated PressAlanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
NHL
Golden Knights blast Panthers in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
The Knights delivered their city a true Vegas-style party from dazzling passes to Mark Stone’s hat trick to all-out goal celebrations in a 9-3 romp Tuesday night.
By Sun-Times wires
 
merlin_114043694.jpg
LGBTQIA+ News
Cubs celebrate pride night with special market outside Wrigley Field: ‘I feel good being in this place right now’
Sixteen LGBTQ+ owned and friendly businesses selling baked goods, clothing, candles, scents and jewelry set up booths in Gallagher Way before the Pirates game.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Liam Hendriks talks to reporters in the visitors dugout at Dodger Stadium Tuesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
No structural damage to Hendriks’ elbow, but White Sox won’t rush reliever back
“I need to be cognizant of the way my body reacts and feels with everything,” he said. “I still don’t have the strongest immune system and there’s a lot of other things going on in my body.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Asylum-seekers who are moving from the shelter at High Ridge YMCA step out of buses outside Daley College in the West Lawn neighborhood, where they will be staying temporarily on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Immigration
After days of delays, city moves migrant families from North Side to Daley College
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s chief of staff said families with children needed to move to Daley College so the High Ridge YMCA could be used only for single men, who make up the majority of the 500 or so people still sleeping in Chicago police stations.
By Elvia MalagónKaitlin Washburn, and 1 more
 