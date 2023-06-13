Man wounded in Libertyville road rage shooting
Police responded to a call of a man who said he was shot at Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue. The gunman fled. The man was treated for a wound to the leg.
A motorist was wounded Tuesday in a road-rage shooting in Libertyville, police said.
Police responded after the man, 32, called and said he was shot during a road rage incident about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff.
The victim told police he may have cut off another driver, who then drove alongside him before firing shots.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and non life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and police are investigating.
