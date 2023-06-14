The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy shot in Garfield Park

The boy was near a sidewalk when he was shot in the 4300 block of West Adams Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Garfield Park.

The boy was near a sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when he was struck by gunfire just before 1 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was shot in both legs and suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

