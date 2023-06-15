The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 shot on I-290 on West Side

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the eastbound ramp to Homan Avenue on I-290. Two people were hospitalized. The state of their injuries was unknown.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot on I-290 on West Side
A man was fatally shot November 9, 2021 in Lawndale.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were wounded in a shooting on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp Thursday afternoon on the West Side.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the eastbound ramp to Homan Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Two people were hospitalized, state police said. The severity of their injuries was not yet known.

The Homan Avenue exit ramp has been closed for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In Crime
Transit worker pleads not guilty to murder charge in homeless man’s death
Morgue manager at Harvard Medical School sold stolen body parts, prosecutors say
Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing
DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of running over pedicab driver and hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville
Son of former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo is sentenced to one month in federal tax case
The Latest
Businessman James Weiss was found guilty Thursday of bribing two state lawmakers.
USA vs. James Weiss
Businessman James Weiss guilty of bribing 2 state lawmakers
The trial of James Weiss stretched over seven days and featured 15 witnesses, including four who have held elected office.
By Jon Seidel
 
Haki Madhubuti, founder of Third World Press, is shown here in this June 7, 2018 photo at the unveiling of a Gwendolyn Brooks sculpture at Gwendolyn Brooks Park.
Columnists
‘When you support Third World Press, you support Black people’
The Black publishing house founded by Haki Madhubuti is back on track to replace the book inventory destroyed last year due to a devastating flooded basement.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
A CTA Blue Line train at an underground station in the Loop.
Crime
Transit worker pleads not guilty to murder charge in homeless man’s death
Police found Kevin Powell unresponsive on the platform of the LaSalle Street Blue Line stop at 150 W. Congress Parkway.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Jake Burger watches the second of his two home runs against the Dodgers Wednesday. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox aired it out in 8-4 victory, and need more of the same
“We just have to continue to work the strike zone and get the fricking ball off the ground,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jim Bowers, the owner of the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, speaks to insurance agents after the house caught fire early Thursday, June 15, 2023. The home, which was designated landmark status in 2022, is the oldest home in the Austin neighborhood, according to the city.
News
Austin man tries to douse flames after his 154-year-old home catches fire
The fire early Thursday at the landmark Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue was mostly confined to the attic, the homeowner said.
By Cindy HernandezSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 