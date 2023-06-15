2 shot on I-290 on West Side

Two people were wounded in a shooting on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp Thursday afternoon on the West Side.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the eastbound ramp to Homan Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Two people were hospitalized, state police said. The severity of their injuries was not yet known.

The Homan Avenue exit ramp has been closed for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

