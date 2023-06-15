2 shot on I-290 on West Side

Two people were wounded in a shooting on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp Thursday afternoon on the West Side.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the eastbound ramp to Homan Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
Two people were hospitalized, state police said. The severity of their injuries was not yet known.
The Homan Avenue exit ramp has been closed for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of running over pedicab driver and hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville
The Latest
The trial of James Weiss stretched over seven days and featured 15 witnesses, including four who have held elected office.
The Black publishing house founded by Haki Madhubuti is back on track to replace the book inventory destroyed last year due to a devastating flooded basement.
Police found Kevin Powell unresponsive on the platform of the LaSalle Street Blue Line stop at 150 W. Congress Parkway.
“We just have to continue to work the strike zone and get the fricking ball off the ground,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
The fire early Thursday at the landmark Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue was mostly confined to the attic, the homeowner said.