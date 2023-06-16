Man fatally shot in car in Belmont Cragin

A man was shot and killed Friday while sitting in his car in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Steve Renteria, 38, was in his car about 3:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Altgeld Street when someone inside a black Audi SUV shot him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, officials said.

No arrests were reported.

