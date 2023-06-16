The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in car in Belmont Cragin

The man was in his car about 3:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Altgeld Street when someone inside a black Audi SUV shot him.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in car in Belmont Cragin
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Friday while sitting in his car in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Steve Renteria, 38, was in his car about 3:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Altgeld Street when someone inside a black Audi SUV shot him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, officials said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Springfield man on Senate floor during Capitol breach sentenced to 14 months
CPS gym teacher accused of sexually abusing elementary school students: prosecutors
Son of Chicago-area woman on probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot now charged in the same attack
Girlfriend of man missing from Salt Shed show pleads for help from fellow concert go-ers: ‘I need to bring him home’
Off-duty Chicago cop found not guilty of battery, misconduct in confrontation with teen in Park Ridge
Heather Mack pleads guilty to plotting mother’s 2014 killing in Bali
The Latest
Laura Ricketts and Barack Obama
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Laura Ricketts has Sky-high aspirations
Cubs co-owner looks to bring the experience she gained with the Cubs to the city’s WNBA franchise
By Annie Costabile
 
The Gage Park fieldhouse, 2411 W. 55th St., which Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) offered as a respite center for up to 300 single migrant men now forced to sleep on police station floors.
Immigration
Gage Park field house to serve as respite center for hundreds of migrant men
Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said he volunteered the field house —possibly through Dec. 31 — because that “stagnation has to come to an end.”
By Fran Spielman
 
A view of the Pollat gorge with the Neuschwanstein castle, in background in Schwangau, Germany, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Nation/World
Tourist killed, 2nd injured after being shoved into ravine near famous German castle were reportedly U. of. I graduates
German police say they have arrested a 30-year-old American man in the attack at Neuschwanstein castle Wednesday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi trying to find groove while playing with sore hand
“I’ve been frustrated pretty much all year just trying to find something,” Benintendi said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks on uncertain future: ‘I want to be part of this for as long as I can’
A front office that has had no trouble saying goodbye to every other member of the 2016 championship core has to decide if it still loves Hendricks back.
By Steve Greenberg
 