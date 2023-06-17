Juvenile driving stolen car causes fatal crash on West Side: police

A juvenile was behind the wheel of a stolen car that smashed into two other vehicles at a busy West Side intersection Friday evening near the Homan Square neighborhood, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said.

About 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched for a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of South Independence, where they spotted a stolen Hyundai, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The car took off, speeding west against traffic on Roosevelt Road and blowing red lights at the intersection of Independence, police said. That’s where the Hyundai slammed into a Honda that had been going south, plus three other vehicles stopped at the light.

The 25-year-old man driving the Honda was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 28-year-old woman from one of the other stopped vehicles was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The driver of the stolen car, who is under 18, was taken into custody and treated at Stroger Hospital for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police were investigating.

