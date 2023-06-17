1 in custody after man wounded in shooting on CTA train near Chinatown station

A person was taken into custody after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon on a CTA train near the Chinatown station, according to Chicago police.

The 21-year-old victim was riding the train about 4 p.m. near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when the suspect approached him and shot him in the calf, police said.

The wounded man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Charges were pending, police said.

