Charges pending in River North shooting that ended with crash in West Loop
Charges are pending against a suspect in a River North shooting on Saturday that left a man critically wounded.
The 27-year-old was shot in the head about 6:40 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie Street, according to Chicago police.
The gunman fled in a Jeep and was taken into custody after colliding with another car near Ashland Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.
The man who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
