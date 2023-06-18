2 teen shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park

A teenage boy was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The boys, 14 and 15, were in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue when someone opened fire about 4:45 p.m., Chicago police said.
The 15-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The other boy, 14, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to the same hospital.
No arrests were made.
