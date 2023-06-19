14-year-old boy wounded in Garfield Park shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
He was walking about 8:50 p.m. Monday on a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone in a sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck in the right arm and right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
