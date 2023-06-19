The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
14-year-old boy wounded in Garfield Park shooting

The boy was walking on a sidewalk about 8:50 p.m. Monday when someone in a sedan fired shots. He is in fair condition at Stroger Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was walking about 8:50 p.m. Monday on a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone in a sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the right arm and right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

