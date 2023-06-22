Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday night, police said.
The boy, 17, was outside in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Avenue when someone fired shots around 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
No one was in custody.
