The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park

The boy was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park
Columnist Rich Miller writes the Civic Committee has evolved from a standard businessperson group issuing standard businessperson demands that echoed standard pro-business publications, editorial pages and pundits, to taking a much more nuanced, holistic approach.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday night, police said.

The boy, 17, was outside in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Avenue when someone fired shots around 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
‘God’s calling.’ Man uses medical emergency training to help those hurt in hit-and-run outside Sox park
2 found guilty of killing retired Chicago firefighter during attempted carjacking
Prosecutors drop charges against two men charged in 2011 slaying of off-duty CPD cop
Family of man slain in Willowbrook-area Juneteenth mass shooting looks for answers, justice
Discipline eased for Chicago cops who lounged in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office during looting
Two brothers, 14 and 15, shot to death near Garfield Park – the youngest victims of a long violent weekend in Chicago
The Latest
Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy Walker (center) is joined by the company of&nbsp;“The Who’s Tommy,” with (far right) Tommy’s parents, Captain Walker (Adam Jacobs) and Mrs. Walker (Alison Luff).
Theater
Creatives shine new light on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ in Goodman Theatre world premiere
Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff have reimagined their classic stage musical for a new age.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_114195478.jpg
Chicago
Emergency crews search for possible drowned swimmer at Foster Beach
The 19-year-old woman was seen struggling to swim before sinking below the water, a witness said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Image_from_iOS.jpg
News
‘God’s calling.’ Man uses medical emergency training to help those hurt in hit-and-run outside Sox park
‘I was about 7 feet away when I saw the first man get hit and then sent through the sunroof,’ Artist Eastling said. The driver, Condelarious Garcia, faces multiple felony charges.
By Allison Novelo
 
(FILES) Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 15, 2023. On June 24, 2022, a court reshaped by Republican President Donald Trump overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion and left it up to each state to decide. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Editorials
A year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Illinois is fighting hard to protect abortion rights
The numbers of Americans supporting abortion rights since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision are encouraging. But the fight is far from over to safeguard women’s right to make their own decisions about pregnancy.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As my long marriage falters, my mistress offers an escape
Man considers the price of an ugly divorce and the burden he someday might put on the younger woman he’d like to marry.
By Abigail Van Buren
 