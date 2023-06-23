The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy shot near UIC campus

After shots were fired, the boy saw someone drive away in a black SUV about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot and wounded Thursday night near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus on the Near West Side.

They were in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street about 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy told police he then saw someone drive away in a black SUV, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The man was grazed in the head and went to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.

No arrests were made.

