13-year-old boy shot near UIC campus

A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot and wounded Thursday night near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus on the Near West Side.
They were in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street about 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy told police he then saw someone drive away in a black SUV, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.
The man was grazed in the head and went to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.
No arrests were made.
