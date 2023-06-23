Person fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A person was shot and killed Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was on the street in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street around 6:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Pension stripped from former state lawmaker who called bribes he passed to another pol ‘the jackpot’
‘I’m glad she wasn’t around to see it’: Charges dropped in murder of Chicago police officer on same day mourners gathered for his fiancee
Woman, 67, found dead in South Side home, second woman, 96, hospitalized with injuries to face in domestic attack
The Latest
Itching for spot in lineup, Anderson moves over to 2B — for one night, at least
In addition to the two-day extravaganza July 1-2 centered at Grant Park with its world-class auto races, there will also be a full-out NASCAR festival area adjacent to the raceway with concerts by Miranda Lambert, JC Brooks Band, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett.
In 2014, the WNBA became the first U.S. pro sports league to acknowledge Pride as an initiative each June.
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff wants judge to block feds from playing roughly 100 recordings at perjury trial
They also revealed that the FBI tried to convince Tim Mapes to work as a “confidential witness” during a meeting in Springfield in February 2019. Mapes “politely declined.”
Martina Standley died a month after she was released from a rehabilitation hospital following crash that caused traumatic brain injury.