The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Person fatally shot in East Garfield Park

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot multiple times while on the street in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person fatally shot in East Garfield Park
A 36-year-old man was killed in a South Shore shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sun-Times file

A person was shot and killed Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was on the street in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street around 6:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Pension stripped from former state lawmaker who called bribes he passed to another pol ‘the jackpot’
‘I’m glad she wasn’t around to see it’: Charges dropped in murder of Chicago police officer on same day mourners gathered for his fiancee
Man who testified against gunmen in murder of retired firefighter sentenced to 30 years in prison
Woman, 67, found dead in South Side home, second woman, 96, hospitalized with injuries to face in domestic attack
Pedestrian killed, another injured when struck by semi on I-55 in Bolingbrook
13-year-old boy shot near UIC campus
The Latest
Tim Anderson
White Sox
Sox give Tim Anderson his second choice
Itching for spot in lineup, Anderson moves over to 2B — for one night, at least
By James Fegan
 
Miranda Lambert is among the music artists performing in concert at the NASCAR Chicago festival in Grant Park.
NASCAR Chicago weekend promises music, food, family fun — and racing, too
In addition to the two-day extravaganza July 1-2 centered at Grant Park with its world-class auto races, there will also be a full-out NASCAR festival area adjacent to the raceway with concerts by Miranda Lambert, JC Brooks Band, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
062223_Sky_vs_Mystics_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__4_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s annual Pride game Thursday was a moment to celebrate and reflect on WNBA’s evolution
In 2014, the WNBA became the first U.S. pro sports league to acknowledge Pride as an initiative each June.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_97895452.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff wants judge to block feds from playing roughly 100 recordings at perjury trial
They also revealed that the FBI tried to convince Tim Mapes to work as a “confidential witness” during a meeting in Springfield in February 2019. Mapes “politely declined.”
By Jon Seidel
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Chicago
Lawsuit: Doctor said injuries from collision with CPD cruiser led to death of mentally ill woman
Martina Standley died a month after she was released from a rehabilitation hospital following crash that caused traumatic brain injury.
By Andy Grimm
 