Sunday, June 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot inside ride share service car in Little Italy

The ride share service driver drove the wounded man to Rush University Medical Center after the shooting in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A 19-year-old man was inside a ride share car when he was shot and killed Sunday night in Little Italy on the Near West Side.

Just before 9 p.m., the man was inside the car in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street when someone approached him on foot and shot him before fleeing, according to Chicago police.

The ride-share driver drove the wounded man to Rush University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

