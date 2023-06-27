16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale
The teen was walking down the street in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when a Kia approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head and hand, officials said.
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in North Lawndale on the West Side.
About 1:10 p.m., the teen was walking down the street in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when a Kia approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head and hand, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. He was identified as Samuel Sprewer by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No one was in custody.
