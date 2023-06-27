The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Crime News Chicago

16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale

The teen was walking down the street in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when a Kia approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head and hand, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale
Crime scene tape.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed June 27, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in North Lawndale on the West Side.

About 1:10 p.m., the teen was walking down the street in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when a Kia approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head and hand, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. He was identified as Samuel Sprewer by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago cops falsely arrested mom, 14-year-old son in shooting at hot dog stand, lawsuit claims after murder charges dropped
Lyft driver recounts rushing passenger to hospital after shooting in Little Italy: ‘I really wanted him to survive.’
Sentencing of former state Sen. Terry Link set for October
Prosecutors drop charges against Chicago mom, 14-year-old son in shooting of man at hot dog stand
South Shore shooting victim dies after driving herself to hospital
Berkeley man accused of flashing laser pointer at airplanes at O’Hare and Midway
The Latest
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Two
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What adjustments can ninth-place Sky make to snap worst skid in WNBA?
Injuries aside, facing the possibility of losing their seventh straight game when they play the Sparks on Wednesday, no adjustment is off the table, including changes to Wade’s rotation.
By Annie Costabile
 
The Chia Obama, sold by Joseph Enterprises. Joe Pedott, a native Chicagoan and company founder, died recently.
Obituaries
Joe Pedott, founder of company known for the Chia Pet and the Clapper, dead at 91
The native Chicagoan was the advertising genius behind the jingle ‘Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia’ that helped sell more than 25 million of the terra cotta planters that have been made into animals, Homer Simpson and Barack Obama.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
US-POLITICS-BIDEN
Washington
Joe Biden, on fundraising blitz for 2024 campaign, headlines two events in Chicago on Wednesday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, MK, and a group of trial lawyers are hosting fundraisers after Biden touts his economic record in a ‘Bidenomics’ speech in Chicago.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Pitching coach Ethan Katz of the White Sox talks to Joe Kelly (17) during a game against the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 10, 2023 in Chicago. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox pitchers on guard against tipping
“That’s the state of the game. Teams are always trying to get information. So you have to stay on top of it,” Lucas Giolito said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Joseph J. McCarthy Marine Corps Reserve Center, photographed Monday, June 26, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Chicago podría abrir 5 centros de refugio para migrantes
Los posibles sitios se identificaron en un memorando distribuido a los miembros del Concejo antes de la reunión del comité del miércoles sobre la crisis migratoria.
By Fran Spielman
 