Man found stabbed to death in Irving Park

A man was found stabbed to death Wednesday night in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responding just after 10 p.m. to the 3700 block of North Kedzie Avenue found the man, who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, lying on the street unresponsive, Chicago police said.

The still-unidentified man suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

