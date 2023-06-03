The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in Fuller Park shooting

The teen was arrested minutes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in the 4200 block of South Wells Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in Fuller Park shooting
A gavel.

Adobe stock photo

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in a Fuller Park shooting Thursday.

The teen was arrested minutes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, Chicago police said.

He was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at peace officers and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon under the age of 21.

Responding officers found several victims on the ground and a gunman standing near them, police said.

“That armed offender then discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers,” police said in a statement. “An officer returned fire, and the offender fled and was taken into custody a short time later. It was discovered the offender had a gunshot wound to the leg.”

Police said it was not immediately clear whether the gunman had been wounded by police or had already been shot when officers arrived.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in car in Austin
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale apartment
Man found dead after hourslong standoff with SWAT team in Humboldt Park
Girl, 16, injured in Austin shooting
The Sun-Times introduces a right to be forgotten policy
City ordered to pay $100,000 to lawyers of Bernard Kersh, man with schizophrenia body-slammed by Chicago cop
The Latest
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man shot to death in car in Austin
The man, 23, was sitting in his car about 2:15 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired, striking him multiple times.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale apartment
The man, 32, was inside an apartment when someone he knew began firing shots about 4 a.m. Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
_Z721779.jpg
News
Man found dead after hourslong standoff with SWAT team in Humboldt Park
The man had been seen waving guns and yelling racist threats from atop a building in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue.
By Cindy Hernandez and Kade Heather
 
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was a defenseman for the Blackhawks in parts of six seasons in the 1980s.
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: In Stanley Cup Final, Knights look golden to casinos
Vegas is the talk of the town after earning its second Cup Final berth in the franchise’s brief history.
By Rob Miech
 
Frank Klopas won the U.S. Open Cup as a player and is trying to do the same as a coach.
Chicago Fire
Frank Klopas, Fire looking to make more U.S. Open Cup history
The Fire are proud of their U.S. Open Cup pedigree, but as they look ahead to a Tuesday quarterfinal, the franchise is trying to reverse a recent slide in the competition.
By Brian Sandalow
 