16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in Fuller Park shooting

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder and shooting at police in a Fuller Park shooting Thursday.

The teen was arrested minutes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, Chicago police said.

He was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at peace officers and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon under the age of 21.

Responding officers found several victims on the ground and a gunman standing near them, police said.

“That armed offender then discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers,” police said in a statement. “An officer returned fire, and the offender fled and was taken into custody a short time later. It was discovered the offender had a gunshot wound to the leg.”

Police said it was not immediately clear whether the gunman had been wounded by police or had already been shot when officers arrived.

No further information was immediately available.