The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Crime News

Bridgeview man gets 18 years for soliciting nude photos from a 14- and 5-year-old online

Federal authorities said Brandon Hanahan spent months soliciting and receiving nude photos from minors and continued after police searched his home and found child pornography.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Bridgeview man gets 18 years for soliciting nude photos from a 14- and 5-year-old online
A judge’s gavel

Adobe stock photo

A Bridgeview man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for soliciting a 14-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit images of herself and her younger sister, who was 5 years old at the time, among other child pornography-related crimes.

Brandon Hanahan, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges involving possessing child pornography and soliciting the material from the minors for acts authorities said began when he was 19.

Law enforcement officials said found more than 200 images of child pornography and several videos on Hanahan’s devices, some depicting children as young as 4. 

Hanahan started messaging the 14-year-old on Instagram in June 2016, according to authorities.

According to sentencing documents, an investigation began after the older girl threatened to kill herself outside a 7-Eleven in California and then told first-responders about her conversations with Hanahan.

A search in June 2017 found devices that contained more than 200 images and videos of child pornography, authorities said, and Hanahan admitted what had gone on with the minors but wasn’t charged at the time. 

The Department of Homeland Security took over the investigation in April 2018, and a month later, tipped that an account tied to Hanahan was posting child pornography on Instagram, authorities searched his home in Bridgeview and found Hanahan had continued to send and receive child pornography on the social media site Tumblr, bragging to one user that he’d had sex with a 13-year-old, according to sentencing documents. 

Hanahan has spent nearly five years under home confinement while the case worked through the courts.

“Hanahan’s history and predatory characteristics show that he exploited children and doubled down on his commitment to his sexual predation when he got caught,” prosecutors wrote in sentencing documents.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police officer charged with drug possession, ‘relieved of his police powers’
Boy, 16, man, 28, wounded in South Shore shooting
Chicago man gets 22 years for secretly recording boys in YMCAs
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park
16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder, shooting at police in Fuller Park shooting
Man, 23, shot to death while sitting in a car in Austin
The Latest
A member of Carsie Barnes IV and Favored Friday ABC performing Saturday at the Chicago Gospel Music Festival at Millennium Park.
Music
Chicago Gospel Music Festival 2023: PHOTO GALLERY
The annual festival kicked off Saturday in Millennium Park.
By Pat Nabong
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Chicago police officer charged with drug possession, ‘relieved of his police powers’
Officer Antrinius Andrews was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Taylor Swift performs on Friday night in Chicago during the first of three Soldier Field shows this weekend.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Taylor Swift conquers Chicago in first of three sold-out Soldier Field shows
The music superstar held more than 60,000 fans in the palm of her hand during her Friday night concert in Chicago.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 16, man, 28, wounded in South Shore shooting
They were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a dark-colored sedan shot and hit them, according to the Chicago Police Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
90.jpeg
Crime
Chicago man gets 22 years for secretly recording boys in YMCAs
Michael Porter, 58, was convicted id recording boys in Chicago-area YMCAs and possessing nearly 100,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.
By Violet Miller
 