Man shot and killed in New City

A 40-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.
He was on the street about 5:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 52nd Place when someone drove up in a car and an occupant began shooting, Chicago police said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
