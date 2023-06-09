Woman, shot in leg, found dead after Austin apartment fire

A woman shot in the leg was found dead after an apartment fire in Austin early Friday, police said.

The woman, 57, was found inside the apartment in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue around 2:15 a.m., police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors discovered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Details about the fire and shooting weren’t immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

