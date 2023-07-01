1 killed, 2 wounded in West Elsdon shooting

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in West Elsdon, according to police.

Shots were fired by someone in a silver sedan about 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue, striking a 52-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and another male, Chicago police said.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and hand, police said. The woman was also taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face. Both were reported in good condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

