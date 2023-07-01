1 killed, 2 wounded in West Elsdon shooting
Shots were fired by someone in a silver sedan about 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue, striking a 52-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and another male.
A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in West Elsdon, according to police.
Shots were fired by someone in a silver sedan about 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue, striking a 52-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and another male, Chicago police said.
The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The 19-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and hand, police said. The woman was also taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face. Both were reported in good condition.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Influential in advancing the careers of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis, among many others, Biondi was the first disc jockey to play the Beatles on American radio
Eva Liu’s family and friends shed tears and broke into smiles while reminiscing in English and Chinese about the warmhearted 21-year-old from Naperville who was killed in June while on a European vacation.
What does it look like when professional stock car racing takes over one of the largest cities in America? See for yourself.
“We were walking up and heard the noise of the cars,” said Jessie Mitchel, 42, who came with her friend Casar Ybarra. “We got goosebumps, and we’re not even into it.”