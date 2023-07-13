The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Woman, 21, fatally shot inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s

The shooting was domestic and there is no threat to the public, Evergreen Park police said.

By  Mary Norkol and Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Crime scene tape. File photo.

Sun-Times file

A woman is dead after being shot inside a south suburban Mariano’s Thursday morning, police said.

The 21-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified, was shot and killed inside an Evergreen Park Mariano’s on West 95th Street just before 9:15 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers found the woman in the back storage room of the store with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is no threat to the public, but the Mariano’s and surrounding area are still closed off and people are advised to avoid the area.

