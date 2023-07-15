The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
15-year-old boy wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

The boy was in an alley when he was shot in a thigh.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Friday in Grand Crossing.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy suffered a leg wound when he was shot a little past 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The teenager was in an alley in the 6400 block of South Troy Street when someone shot him in one thigh, according to the Chicago police, who said he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

