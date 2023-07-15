The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 15, struck by car while biking in Clearing

The boy went through a red light at the corner of 63rd Street and Knox Avenue and was hit by a man driving a Jeep.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was was in critical condition after being struck by a car while biking Saturday in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

About 7 p.m., he rode through a red light in the 4600 block of West 63rd Street and was struck by a man driving a red Jeep, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No citations were issued to the 27-year-old driver.

